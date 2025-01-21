Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxals Killed In Police Encounter, Including 1 Cr Bounty-Hit Member

Fourteen Naxals were killed in an encounter with Chhattisgarh police at near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Monday, the Chhattisgarh Police stated, adding, a member of the Naxal group, who had a bounty of 1 crore rupees on his head, was also killed in the encounter.

According to the police, the encounter is still underway and more details are awaited on the matter.

Chhattisgarh Dy CM Arun Sao also reacted to the encounter and said, "... Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that we will make the nation Naxal-free by 31st March 2026. Our security forces are also bravely working in this direction. They are succeeding constantly. I extend my greetings to the security forces for their achievement in Gariaband. Ending Naxalism is essential for the development of the state..."



On January 17, two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans sustained injuries after Naxals set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

The incident happened when in the morning when a BSF road-opening party was being deployed up between Camp Garpa and Garpa village, added the police official. The incident has been confirmed by Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar and detailed information will be shared by the officials later in the day.

On January 16, two CRPF jawans were injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites near Putkel village under the Basaguda police station in Bijapur district.

(With ANI inputs)