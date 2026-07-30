/Chhota Rajan convicted: CBI court awards 7-year jail term in fake passport case

In a significant legal setback for the underworld, a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Chennai has convicted gangster Chhota Rajan—alias Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, Vijaya Kadam, or Nana—in a fake passport case dating back to 2002.
The court awarded Rajan seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a financial penalty of ₹55,000.
The convicted mobster was found guilty under charges of cheating, forgery, cheating by personation, and submitting fraudulent documents to procure an official Indian passport. Rajan is currently lodged in High-Security Tihar Jail in Delhi, where he is serving a life sentence in a separate criminal case.
The CBI Court, Chennai, has convicted and sentenced the accused Chota Rajan @ Vijaya Kadam @ Rajendra @ Nana to seven years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 55,000 for offences of cheating, forgery, cheating by personation, and for knowingly submitting false documents for obtaining… pic.twitter.com/cKrNInG5Br— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.