Chicago Man Fatally Shot During Facebook Live Stream; No Arrests Yet

Chicago — A Chicago man was fatally shot while he was livestreaming on Facebook Live, as horrified loved ones watched in real time. The incident occurred at approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 13, on the 5000 block of West Madison Street, just blocks away from a South Austin police station.

Kevin Watson, 42, known as "Tugg," was sitting in his car initiating a Facebook Live session—reportedly discussing a parking dispute—when another vehicle pulled up. In the chilling video, Watson reacted to the approaching assailant and attempted to flee, raising his hands before being struck in the chest by a single bullet.

Witnesses rushed to help and applied pressure to his wound until emergency responders arrived. Watson was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Watson’s cousin Jacquez Smith, who was with him beforehand, emotionally recalled the moment while watching the livestream:

Friend and eyewitness described the confrontation:

“He was talking to a guy… the guy followed behind him and pulled the gun… he was trying to wrestle with the gun, and it went off.”

Another friend, Lamar Spencer, relayed his final interaction:

“I rubbed his palm… he wouldn’t squeeze back.”

Close friend Freddie Collier expressed how the tragedy impacted the community:

“This didn’t just hurt one person. This hurt a lot of us.”

Watson, who lived just two blocks from the site, leaves behind a six-year-old son and was just weeks shy of his birthday. Friends and family remember him for his kindness and generosity. Police are still investigating the shooting and its motive. Early reports indicate Watson may have known the assailant, and a struggle may have ensued. As of now, no arrests have been made, reportedly.