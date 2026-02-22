'ChiChi Call' viral video MMS scam exposed: Why every Vera Hill link is a phishing trap

If you have seen posts promising a 'ChiChi Call' viral video or a leaked video call involving Vera Hill, stop before you click. What appears to be a Filipino influencer scandal is a confirmed cybercrime operation. The 'ChiChi leaked video call' trend is a Ghost File scam; no footage exists anywhere online. Malicious links harvest your IP address, steal Facebook credentials, install malware, and sell your data on the dark web.

What is the ChiChi viral video hoax?

The 'ChiChi Call' trend involves a fake controversy aimed at Vera Hill, a popular lifestyle and travel influencer from Siargao, Philippines, who goes by ChiChi online.

ChiChi viral video fact check: Does the leaked video call exist?

No. Cybersecurity analysts and fact-checkers confirm that zero verified footage exists. Clips circulating on TikTok, Facebook, Telegram, and Reddit are either unrelated lookalike videos or heavily edited bait. Vera Hill is a lifestyle and travel creator with no history of controversy. The same syndicate previously ran the identical Ghost File operation against Zyan Cabrera using the fabricated 'Pinay Gold Medalist' tag, same tactic, different face, same criminal network.

How the 'ChiChi Call' scam steals your data

The scam uses SEO Poisoning, flooding search results with keyword-stuffed blog posts and social media accounts containing terms like 'ChiChi video call full' and 'ChiChi Vera Hill viral link.' Clicking any such link takes you to a spoofed streaming page. Your IP address is captured instantly. You are then pushed toward a fake Facebook age-verification login, a credential phishing page, or prompted to install a browser plugin that delivers malware capable of logging keystrokes and draining bank accounts.

Red flags to watch for:

Facebook login prompt for 'age verification' is always a phishing page.

Redirect loop through multiple URLs before any content appears.

'Install plugin to watch' prompt, this is malware, not a video player.

Telegram or Reddit accounts offering 'uncut' or 'full' versions of the clip.

Legal Warning: Sharing the 'ChiChi Call' video link is a crime

Under India's Information Technology Act, 2000 (as amended), and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, creating, distributing, or sharing non-consensual intimate content or deepfakes is a serious offence punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment and fines. Sharing the 'ChiChi Call' viral video, whether real or fake, exposes you to legal action. Vera Hill (ChiChi) is a cybercrime victim. Treat her with respect and dignity.