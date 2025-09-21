Chicken Heist? Woman Slips Leg Piece Into Purse At Event - Internet Reacts With Humour | VIDEO

In a video that went viral on social media, a woman could be seen hiding a chicken leg piece in her purse while at a wedding. The netizens reacted to the clip with humour, and some even complimented the woman's use of her purse.

Netizens' Reaction To Viral Video

"She is not wasting food and throwing it away," a user commented under the video.

"She perfectly used the purse," a user said in the comment section.

"Papa's angel has committed a big scam," another comment read in Hindi.

"When I'm on a diet, I can't eat much, but Dad told me never to throw away food. So I'll eat later. That's when ideas like this come to mind," a user said in the comment section.

"This is the right trick, brother," an X user commented in Hindi.

"The right use of tissue," a user commented.

"Now I came to know that the purse contains not only makeup but also 'Emergency Food'," another comment read.

Many other netizens flooded the comments section with humorous takes, using wit and sarcasm to react to the video.

Their light-hearted responses added a comedic twist to the situation, turning the clip into a viral moment across social media.