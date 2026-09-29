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Chidambaram breaks rank with Congress, says SIR didn’t have impact TN election result

Even as his own party marches against the CEC, his restraint stands in contrast to the storm surrounding the SIR, where deleted voters, stalled appeals and an internal rift have left the Election Commission (EC) facing serious questions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Chidambaram breaks rank with Congress, says SIR didn’t have impact TN election result
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

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Chidambaram breaks rank with Congress, says SIR didn’t have impact TN election result
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