Chidambaram Criticises PM Modi Over 26/11 Remarks, Calls Statement 'Terribly Wrong'

Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attributing remarks to him about India’s response to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Chidambaram called the statement "terribly wrong" and rejected all three parts of the reported comments, expressing dismay that the prime minister would attribute fabricated words to him.

"I quote the Hon'ble PM's words: '.....has said India was ready to respond after 26/11, but because of the pressure exerted by some country, then Congress govt stopped India's armed forces from attacking Pakistan.' The statement has three parts, and each one of them is WRONG, terribly WRONG. It is disappointing to read that the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India imagined the words and attributed them to me," Chidambaram said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source