Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday said he was “proud” to be called a ‘dimagi Naxal’, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term while warning that a “Naxal mindset” continued to pose a challenge to the country.
Reacting to Modi’s Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Chidambaram posted on X, “I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!”
The remark drew a sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with several of its leaders accusing the former Union minister of shielding Naxals and their sympathisers.
Addressing the nation on Saturday, Modi said India had made significant progress in tackling armed Naxalism but warned that a more subtle form of the ideology, which he described as “dimagi Naxalism”, was still seeking opportunities to create violence, unrest and disorder.
“We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but 'dimagi Naxals' (those with a Naxal mindset) are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest... They want to drag society on the wrong path. These 'dimagi Naxals' have to be identified and isolated, and we must connect the youth with the mainstream,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister’s remarks prompted criticism from the Congress, which accused him of using provocative labels for his political opponents.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh referred to Modi’s earlier use of the term “urban Naxals”, saying the latest remark was a sign of political desperation.
“First he called his opponents 'urban naxals'. Now he calls them 'dimaagi naxals'. It is a sure sign of his desperation,” Ramesh said in a post on X.
He also alleged that Modi had gone on to adopt or implement several positions that those labelled “urban Naxals” or “dimaagi Naxals” had advocated.
The BJP, however, sought to turn Chidambaram’s remark into a political attack on the Congress.
BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh told IANS that Chidambaram was trying to provide cover to people with what he described as a Naxal mindset.
“He is calling himself as 'dimagi Naxal' because I think he wants to provide a cover to such people who are 'dimagi Naxals' and 'Urban Naxals',” Singh said.
BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised Chidambaram, saying that Congress leaders were effectively accepting a label that Modi had not directly applied to them.
“The Prime Minister did not directly refer to Congressmen as 'dimagi naxals,' but if Congress leaders are volunteering to accept that label themselves, that is their own problem,” Hussain said.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma questioned why the Opposition was focusing on the term “Naxal” instead of addressing the Prime Minister’s warning about violence and the ideology behind it.
“The Opposition is getting trapped regarding the 'Naxal' word but it never speaks on the damages caused due to such mindset,” he told IANS.
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also attacked the Congress over its record on tackling Left-Wing Extremism, claiming that the party had failed to eliminate Naxal terrorists when it was in power.
He credited the Modi government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with eliminating senior Naxal commanders and curbing the threat in areas affected by insurgency.
Amid the political row, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju sought to clarify that Modi’s reference to “dimagi Naxals” was not aimed at Opposition leaders.
“PM Narendra Modi ji didn't say Opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals,” Rijiju said in a post on X. He went on to outline who, according to him, fell within the category described by the Prime Minister.
“Only the following are 'Dimagi Naxals', Who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution, those who stand with separatists and support Article 370 and those who want to cut chicken neck to separate the North-East from India,” he said.
The exchange has since widened into a fresh political confrontation, with the Congress questioning the use of the term and the BJP insisting that the Prime Minister was referring to forces it believes threaten the country’s constitutional and territorial integrity.
(With IANS inputs)
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