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  • /Chidambaram says proud to be called 'dimagi Naxal' as Rijiju clarifies PM's remark

Chidambaram says proud to be called 'dimagi Naxal' as Rijiju clarifies PM's remark

The remark drew a sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with several of its leaders accusing the former Union minister of shielding Naxals and their sympathisers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Chidambaram says proud to be called 'dimagi Naxal' as Rijiju clarifies PM's remark
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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