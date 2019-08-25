Chidambaram to be produced in special CBI court on Monday in INX Media case

New Delhi: Former union finance minister P Chidambaram, who was remanded to five-day CBI custody, allowing the CBI to grill him in the INX Media alleged corruption case, will be produced in a special CBI court on Monday.

This comes as Chidambaram's five-day custody will come to an end on Monday afternoon (August 26), and he will be taken to the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi, to be presented before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

On August 22, judge Kuhar had remanded the senior Congress leader to CBI custody till Monday on three specified conditions. Firstly, Chidambaram will undergo a medical check-up every 48-hours during the five-day CBI custody. Secondly, family members and lawyers are permitted to meet him for 30 minutes a day. The court also told CBI that the "accused's dignity cannot be violated."

Chidambaram was brought to the CBI headquarters following the court's order. He was then grilled by the CBI officials regarding the FIPB approval given by him to the shell companies owned by his son Karti in connection with the INX media case. However, Chidambaram said that he could not recall incidents related to it and asked for the rulebook to know as to what was the policy at that time.

On Monday, The Supreme Court (SC) will hear the plea moved by P Chidambaram for protection against his arrest by the CBI in the INX Media alleged corruption case. The order was passed by the bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna. Notably, the probe against Chidamabarm is being pursued by the two central agencies - ED and the CBI - in connection with the INX media case.

The SC also granted interim protection from arrest to former Union Minister till August 26 in connection with INX media case being probed by the ED.

Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into a television company, INX Media, in 2007 at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for this. At the time, he was the country's finance minister in the UPA government. Chidambaram has categorically denied any wrongdoing.