Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s major decision: Najafgarh drain corridor to boost connectivity

Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has taken a significant step towards improving traffic management in the capital and strengthening connectivity between rural areas and the main city. At a meeting of the Finance Expenditure Committee chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday, an ambitious project to construct a two-lane road along both sides of the Najafgarh Drain was approved. A total expenditure of ₹453.95 crore has been sanctioned for the project.

The Chief Minister stated that the primary objectives of the project are to reduce congestion on major roads, cut travel time and fuel consumption, and lower vehicular emissions. The corridor will provide a new direction to Delhi’s transport infrastructure by developing an alternative intra-city route within the capital. Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh was also present at the committee meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat.

Connectivity to be enhanced

Providing details of the project, the Chief Minister said that a 5.94 km two-lane road will be constructed on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge. From Chhawla to Basaidarapur, roads will be developed along both sides of the drain over a length of 27.415 km, totalling 54.83 km across both banks. The total developed length of the corridor will be 60.77 km.

The corridor will provide interconnectivity with major roads, including Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER-II (connecting to NH-9 Rohtak Road), Najafgarh Road and other key routes. At Basaidarapur, it will link with the Inner Ring Road; at Keshopur, with the Outer Ring Road; at Vikaspuri, with Pankha Road; at Kakrola, with Najafgarh Road; and at Dhulsiras with UER-II, enabling direct access to the airport and the Dwarka Expressway.

Areas to Benefit

The project will connect rural and urban areas from Dhansa to Basaidarapur, benefiting Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Chhawla, Goyla Dairy, Dwarka, Baprola, Nilothi, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden and IGI Airport, among others. It will also strengthen connectivity to Gurugram Sectors 104 and 110, further enhancing links between Delhi and Haryana.

Villages connected to the Dwarka Expressway, including Galibpur, Rawta Mor, Daurala, Jhuljhuli, Sarangpur, Dhansa, Ghummanhera, Shikarpur, Jhatikra, Kanganheri and Chhawla, will benefit from improved access. The project will also help safeguard government land along the drain corridor.

61 km Long, 7 Metres Wide Road to Be Developed

Under the project, a paved road approximately 61 km long and 7 metres wide will be constructed along the Najafgarh Drain. Separate tracks will be developed for walking, jogging and cycling. A new bridge will be constructed near the Dwarka Metro Depot to facilitate smoother movement.

Landscaping and tree plantation will be undertaken along the corridor. Where required, new boundary walls will be constructed and damaged walls repaired. Street lighting, signboards and proper drainage systems will be installed to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

Timeline for Completion

The project has already received approval from the concerned technical committee and the Flood Control Board. Following the committee’s clearance, further formalities will now be completed. The Government aims to grant the necessary administrative approvals by March 2026, complete the tendering process by April 2026, and commence construction by May 2026. The project is targeted for completion by November 2027.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the project marks a historic step towards a sustainable, green and well-planned transport system in Delhi, enhancing ease of traffic movement, strengthening environmental protection and promoting integrated urban–rural development.