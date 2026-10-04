/Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Singapore for SING Forum 2026

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai arrived in Singapore on Saturday to expand investment horizons and attract global capital to the state. Upon his arrival, he was officially received by India’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Dr. Shilpak Ambule.
The visit follows a nomination by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, designating Chhattisgarh to participate in the inaugural SING Forum 2026. Organized by the Singapore Business Federation, the high-level international platform gives the state a dedicated stage to showcase its economic achievements, development potential, and business-friendly ecosystem to global investors.
Chief Minister Sai will lead the Chhattisgarh delegation at the forum. A key highlight of his itinerary is a CEO Roundtable, where he will engage directly with top executives, industry representatives, and institutional investors from Singapore. The interactive session will focus on highlighting sector-specific opportunities and exploring cross-border investment partnerships across Chhattisgarh.
Highlighting his administration's vision, Chief Minister Sai stated that concerted efforts are underway to establish Chhattisgarh as one of India's premier investment destinations. He emphasized that the state's value proposition rests on its new industrial policy, abundant natural resources, robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and fast-growing opportunities in emerging sectors.
"Creating a strong identity for Chhattisgarh on the global investment map is a top priority for our government," Chief Minister Sai remarked.
His participation in SING Forum 2026 marks a crucial step in positioning Chhattisgarh as an attractive hub for international capital and industrial expansion.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.