Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Singapore for SING Forum 2026

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Singapore for SING Forum 2026

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai arrived in Singapore to showcase the state’s investment potential and attract global capital through SING Forum 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Singapore for SING Forum 2026

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'His time will come': Shreyas Iyer backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to dominate Indian Cricket
2
3
4
5