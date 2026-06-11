Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presents vision of developed Chhattisgarh at NITI Aayog meeting

At the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented a new vision for a Naxalism-free Bastar. He said the region, long affected by violence, will emerge as a model of economic revival, employment, education, tourism, and agriculture-led development.

At the meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the CM outlined a comprehensive plan to double tribal family incomes, drive a dairy revolution, expand irrigation across 32,000 hectares, develop tourism as a major industry, and boost investment in AI and semiconductors. He said these efforts are aimed at transforming Chhattisgarh into a developed state in line with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

He added that the government aims to raise Bastar families’ monthly income to Rs 30,000 within three years, from current levels where nearly 85 per cent earn less than Rs 15,000 per month. To strengthen rural livelihoods, it is promoting agriculture, animal husbandry, forest produce, small industries, and welfare schemes.

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He added that the “Dairy Model” is being rapidly implemented, with tribal families to receive milch cows and buffaloes. The initiative aims to create sustainable village incomes, generate jobs for women and youth, and boost dairy centres, milk collection, transport, and local markets.

He said two major irrigation projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore are being launched, expanding irrigation coverage to 32,000 hectares. Year-round water availability in the Indravati region is expected to improve farm productivity and enable cultivation of vegetables, fruits, and other cash crops alongside paddy.

He also said digital health profiles are being created for nearly 36 lakh people in Bastar to strengthen healthcare services. The initiative will maintain secure medical records, improve access to timely information for doctors, and particularly benefit rural communities, women, and senior citizens.

The Chief Minister said nearly 200 security camps in Bastar are being transformed into “Seva Dera” centres, providing villagers access to 371 Central and State Government schemes at one location, including ration services, pensions, Ayushman cards, banking, healthcare, and education.

Highlighting tourism as a major source of employment, he said the government is developing Chitrakote and the Buddhist pilgrimage site of Sirpur as world-class destinations. Bastar is expanding water sports, adventure sports, and jungle safaris, while Sirpur is set to get a Global Meditation Centre, museum facilities, and a developed Mahanadi riverfront.

The Chief Minister said that the Chhattisgarh Government is accelerating investment, good governance, and technology-driven development. A total of 435 reforms have been implemented in the state, and the single-window system has been strengthened to create a more investment-friendly environment. He also informed that two modern semiconductor units are being established in the state.

He said that a new development model is being created in Bastar through education, healthcare, skill development, and digital technology. Education Cities are being developed in Abujhmad and Jagargunda at a cost of Rs 100 crore. In addition, better educational opportunities are being provided through 341 PM SHRI Schools, 5,857 smart classrooms, and bilingual books in 16 local languages.

Chief Minister informed that more than 33 lakh farmers have been connected to digital services under the AgriStack scheme. Government services have been made more transparent and accessible through the Digital Dwar platform and the Atal Monitoring Portal.

The CM said that under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, industry, investment, and exports in Chhattisgarh have gained new momentum. New industries are being established in sectors such as sports goods, semiconductors, electronics, bio-ethanol, garments, and textiles, creating additional employment opportunities. Green industries are also being promoted for environmental conservation and CM Startup and NIPUN Missions to drive employment.

He informed that the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme is helping local products from the state gain access to national and international markets. Up to February 2026 in the financial year 2025–26, exports worth Rs 761.76 crore were recorded, with aromatic rice contributing the largest share. This is leading to increased incomes for farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of various states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, its members, and senior officials.