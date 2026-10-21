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'Childish, immature mindset': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'RSS is all-male cult' remark

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks describing the RSS as an anti-constitutional, male-dominated organisation drew a sharp backlash from BJP leaders, who questioned the Congress’s record on women’s representation and gender-related issues.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
'Childish, immature mindset': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'RSS is all-male cult' remark
Image Credit: ANI

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'Childish, immature mindset': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'RSS is all-male cult' remark
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