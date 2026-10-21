Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s scathing remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have sparked a political controversy, drawing a sharp response from the BJP.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Gandhi described the RSS as an “all-male anti-constitutional cult” and accused the organisation of viewing women as subordinate to men.
"The RSS is an all-male anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men," he posted on X.
The RSS is an al male anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their “own” women are on my side.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2026
Gandhi further said that he relishes taking on the RSS and claimed that many women associated with the organisation were also on his side.
"I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," Gandhi wrote.
Reacting sharply to Gandhi’s remarks, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam accused the Congress leader of being ill-informed, pointing out that the RSS has an active women’s wing.
"Rahul Gandhi frequently makes remarks about the RSS. While he certainly has the right to engage in political accusations, counter-accusations, and sharp criticism, he should do so only after proper study. Is he unaware that the RSS also has a wing for women? It operates across the entire country, and women work within it with the same level of prominence as men," Kadam said.
He further said that such "childish" remarks don't befit a Leader of the Opposition.
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao questioned Rahul Gandhi over the number of women who have been appointed to prominent positions within the Congress party.
"Rahul Gandhi seems to be forgetting how male-dominated his party is. Wherever they are ruling, let him answer how many women chief ministers there are. BJP has got a woman chief minister in the capital," Rao asked.
He also accused the Congress of obstructing the implementation of women's reservation.
"If you are not anti-women, why don't you support 33% women reservation with delimitation?"
Criticising the Congress for its silence over the sexual misconduct allegations against its MP, who was expelled from JNU, the BJP leader questioned what action the party had taken in the matter.
"What action have you taken against your own MP who has been suspended and removed from service in JNU over a sexual harassment case? This is a hypocritical stance of the Congress party."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been consistently attacking RSS over the gender issue.
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