Chillai Kalan Bites Hard: Kashmir, Ladakh Record Season’s Coldest Temperatures

Kashmir recorded its coldest temperatures of the current winter season during the ongoing 40-day harsh winter period known as Chillai Kalan. Cold wave conditions have intensified across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and are likely to persist over the next ten days. Temperatures across the region were recorded below freezing and remained below normal across Kashmir.

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, recorded its coldest night of the season so far, with the minimum temperature plunging to -5.1°C. Sonamarg registered as the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley at -9.8°C. Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, recorded a low of -9.2°C, marking its coldest night of the season. Pahalgam, another popular destination, settled at -8.6°C, significantly lower than the previous night.

Other areas also experienced severe cold: Shopian recorded -7.8°C, Qazigund -5.4°C, Kupwara -5.1°C and Budgam -5.4°C. In the Ladakh region, temperatures plunged even further with extreme cold conditions. Drass, the coldest inhabited place in India, shivered at a bone-chilling -24.7°C, while Kargil recorded -13.7°C and Leh settled at -14.6°C.

This 40-day period of extreme cold began on December 21, 2025, and is scheduled to end on January 30, 2026. The IMD has predicted dry weather with a further drop in temperatures in Kashmir and Ladakh in the coming days. Severe cold wave conditions across Kashmir and Ladakh have led to widespread freezing of major water bodies.

Large portions, particularly the fringes, of Dal Lake, Anchar Lake and Nigeen Lake have frozen over as Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season so far at -5.1°C. Thick layers of ice have formed, creating scenic but challenging conditions for boatmen and residents.

Water bodies in high-altitude areas like Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam are significantly frozen. Smaller ponds and river fringes across the valley have also begun to ice over, leading to reports of frozen water supply pipes and taps in several districts.

Despite the intense cold, the plains of the Valley have not received significant snowfall so far this season.

Local doctors have advised residents, particularly those with heart and lung ailments, to exercise extreme caution and avoid exposure to the morning chill.