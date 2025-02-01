Chillai Khurd Ends With 75% Rain, Snow Deficit In Kashmir; Check IMD Forecasts For Coming Days

The higher reaches of Kashmir, as well as some plains, received fresh snowfall.

In South Kashmir, the Shopian plains recorded 2-3 inches of snowfall, while its higher reaches received 8-12 inches. The plains of Kulgam, Pulwama, and Anantnag districts also recorded fresh snowfall, with snow accumulation ranging from 1 cm to 2 inches, whereas their higher reaches received more than 12 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, Central Kashmir has been experiencing intermittent rainfall since yesterday. Higher reaches, including Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, and Doodhpathri, received moderate to heavy snowfall, with Doodhpathri recording 1 foot and Sonamarg 1.5 feet of snow.

In North Kashmir, higher reaches such as Gulmarg, Gurez, Razdan Top, Z-Gali, and Sadhna Pass received moderate to heavy snowfall, with snow accumulation of around 2 feet, while lower areas witnessed rainfall with very light snow.

The fresh snowfall has brought hope amid the prolonged dry weather, as farmers across Kashmir were eagerly awaiting rain and snow. Erratic weather conditions had raised concerns about crop yield.

The 40-day harsh winter period, Chillai Kalan, remained mostly dry, with a 75% deficit in rainfall and snowfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rain and snow will continue until this afternoon, with improvement expected by late afternoon.

An IMD official stated that generally dry weather is expected on February 2 and 3, while another Western Disturbance is likely to impact Jammu and Kashmir from February 4 onwards.