DELHI AIR QUALITY

Chilli Spray, Slogan For Hidma: What’s Cooking At Delhi's Toxic Air Protest

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chilli Spray, Slogan For Hidma: What’s Cooking At Delhi's Toxic Air ProtestImage: Social Media/ X

A protest against Delhi’s deteriorating air quality at India Gate escalated into chaos, leading to the arrest of several demonstrators after some allegedly used chilli spray on police personnel attempting to clear the blocked road.

The demonstration also took a contentious turn when a section of protesters displayed posters and shouted slogans in support of slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings against those involved in the violence.

Here are the key developments of the Delhi air pollution protests:

Protester Arrest: Delhi Police has arrested over 15 people for allegedly refusing to disperse during a protest on Sunday against the rising pollution in the national capital.

Chilli Spray Used: The protestors who held their agitation at the C hexagon on India Gate, allegedly used chilli spray on police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road, police said.

Slogan For Madvi Hidma: A group of people raised slogans supporting Madvi Hidma, a top Maoist leader who was killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh, which led to the legal action legal action.
 

