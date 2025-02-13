Chilling Video Exposes Brutal Ragging At Kerala Nursing College, Five Arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after five students of a nursing college in Kerala's Kottayam were arrested for allegedly ragging juniors, a horrifying video has surfaced, shedding light on the brutal torture inflicted on a first-year student. The disturbing footage underscores how ragging continues to plague campuses despite stringent laws against it.

The video, which has gone viral, captures a junior student tied to the ends of a bed, writhing in pain as seniors torment him. One of the accused repeatedly pricks the victim with the sharp end of a compass while he screams in agony. His body is covered in multiple injuries, over which a white lotion is poured—allegedly to intensify the stinging sensation. The assailants even pour the liquid into his eyes and mouth.

The victim’s ordeal doesn’t stop there. A dumbbell is placed on his genitals, causing unbearable pain, while cloth clips are attached to his nipples and cruelly tugged at by the seniors. Throughout the video, the attackers can be heard laughing as the student pleads for mercy.

The case came to light after three first-year students from Government Nursing College, Kottayam, filed a police complaint, revealing months of harassment. The victims claimed the torture began in November 2024 and continued for nearly three months before they finally sought help.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested five senior students: Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeeva (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21). They have since been suspended from the college.

Beyond the physical abuse, the accused allegedly forced juniors to pay money every Sunday to fund their alcohol consumption. Those who refused were severely beaten, adding another layer of terror to the ragging ordeal.

The situation escalated when one victim could no longer endure the abuse and confided in his father. Encouraged by his family, he filed a police complaint, which ultimately led to the arrests.

This shocking incident follows another heartbreaking case in Kochi, where a 15-year-old schoolboy, Mihir Ahammed, allegedly took his own life due to severe ragging. According to his mother, Rajna PM, Mihir was brutally beaten, verbally abused, and even forced to lick a toilet seat at school. The trauma reportedly pushed him to take the extreme steps.