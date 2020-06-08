China agrees to not turn differences with India into disputes, says LAC situation stable and under control

New Delhi: The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying on Monday (June 8, 2020) said that China agrees to not turn differences with India into disputes and stated that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation is stable and under control.

Sun Weidong, the Chinese Ambassador to India, informed about the statement in a series of tweets on his official Twitter account.

The statement said, "Border areas situation were discussed during the meeting between Chinese and Indian military officials on June 6. China and India have maintained close communication on resolving border issues through diplomatic and military channels.

It added, "Hua stressed China and India agreed to implement important consensus reached by leaders, not to turn differences into disputes, work together to maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, so as to create a favorable atmosphere for stable development of bilateral relations."

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Hua also said the overall situation in the border areas is generally stable and under control, She also stated that China and India have the capacity and willingness to properly solve relevant issues through negotiation and consultation.

Earlier today, the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs for a security review meeting, including situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The meeting was held at the official residence of the minister in the national capital.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement comes in view of the high-level military talks that took place on Saturday (June 6) between the two sides in Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC.

While the Indian side was represented by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, whose unit is directly responsible for the LAC, the Chinese were represented by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region.

On June 7, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides had agreed to peacefully resolve the ongoing dispute and will thus continue the military and diplomatic engagements.