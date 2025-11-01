Advertisement
INDIA NYOMA AIRBASE

China And Pakistan's Worst Nightmare Just Became Reality: India Activates World's Highest Airbase At 13,700 Feet - SU-30 Fighters Now Rule The Himalayan Skies

The dragon and its all-weather friend just got a wake-up call they'll never forget. India has quietly activated the Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground in eastern Ladakh — the world's highest operational fighter jet airbase sitting at a jaw-dropping 13,700 feet above sea level. And both Beijing and Islamabad are losing sleep over what this means.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The C-17 and Su-30 in the Bheem Formation at the 76th Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2025. (Photo:ANI)

The dragon and its all-weather friend just got a wake-up call they'll never forget. India has quietly activated the Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground in eastern Ladakh — the world's highest operational fighter jet airbase sitting at a jaw-dropping 13,700 feet above sea level. And both Beijing and Islamabad are losing sleep over what this means.

Located in the treacherous Changthang region near the Indus River Valley, this isn't just any airbase. It's a strategic masterpiece positioned like a dagger pointed directly at China's soft underbelly, just 160 kilometers southeast of Leh and dangerously close to the Line of Actual Control. South of the contested Pangong Tso Lake and east of the formidable Karakoram range, Nyoma transforms India's high-altitude air warfare capabilities overnight.

