China And Pakistan's Worst Nightmare Just Became Reality: India Activates World's Highest Airbase At 13,700 Feet - SU-30 Fighters Now Rule The Himalayan Skies

The dragon and its all-weather friend just got a wake-up call they'll never forget. India has quietly activated the Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground in eastern Ladakh — the world's highest operational fighter jet airbase sitting at a jaw-dropping 13,700 feet above sea level. And both Beijing and Islamabad are losing sleep over what this means.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 02:55 PM IST | Source: Bureau