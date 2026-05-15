China backs India at BRICS meet, so why did Wang Yi stay away from Delhi?

BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting: As New Delhi hosts the ongoing two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting starting Thursday (May 14), China backed India’s leadership of the grouping.

The diplomatic messaging from Beijing came at a time when India is managing ties with multiple countries as tensions continue in West Asia and geopolitical competition grows within forums like BRICS.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong attended the BRICS meeting on behalf of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and said Beijing was ready to support India in ensuring the success of the gathering.

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In a post on X, the Chinese envoy described BRICS as an important platform for emerging markets and developing countries. “BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. China attaches great importance to BRICS cooperation. We stand ready to support India in making the FMM a full success, and advance the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation,” he said.

Honored to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on behalf of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. China attaches great importance to BRICS cooperation. We stand ready to support… pic.twitter.com/YmjTyyqUnK — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) May 14, 2026

The world is now undergoing accelerated transformation unseen in a century.

As President Xi Jinping pointed out, in these tumultuous times, we must stand firm at the forefront and build BRICS into a primary channel for strengthening solidarity and cooperation among Global South… pic.twitter.com/ahelXCTLjq — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) May 14, 2026

The meeting is taking place as India officially holds the BRICS Chairmanship for 2026 after taking over from Brazil on January 1. This is the fourth time India has assumed the presidency of the bloc after previously hosting its summits in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several foreign ministers attending the BRICS gathering, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ gathering in the national capital. Modi also joined visiting ministers and delegates for the official BRICS family photograph, which brought together representatives from member countries and partner nations.

Jaishankar flags major pressure points

Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the world was going through a difficult phase affected by wars, climate disruptions and the after-effects of the pandemic.

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Addressing the meeting, he said many developing economies now see BRICS as an important stabilising force at a time when the international system is facing mounting pressure.

The Delhi meeting has also become a talking point because China’s foreign minister did not attend personally despite India hosting the gathering under its presidency.