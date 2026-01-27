China billion-dollar blunder: Pakistan fired it, India mastered changing balance of air power in South Asia

Pakistan just exposed its air force to India, thanks to the Operation Sindoor fiasco. The Chinese are not happy and Indian scientists are beaming with pride at their achievement. What could have taken five or 10 more years for India to achieve, besides rigorous research and investments, has been achieved in just six months, thanks to Pakistan and China. The disaster costs China billions of dollars, and Pakistan, its entire airspace.

You must have seen the nearly intact PL-15 missile recovered by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. The missile was fired by a Pakistani air force jet JF-17. However, the missile, fired in haste, did not detonate and landed safely, subsequently entering the possession of the Indian scientists at the Defence Research and Development Organisation in Hyderabad.

The reverse engineering process started. India has been trying to build a missile with 200km+ range and the scientists used to think that China claims such a range with PL-15 due to better design and motor capacity. However, as soon as they got an inside view of the PL-15, everything changed. The motor and the body designs were’t new but only a replication and improvement in American designs. Now, the DRDO looked into the fuel, and it was their eureka moment.

The analysis of PL-15 fuel chemicals revealed a composition that cannot be stable due to the high density and high-energy composition of CL20 material. But, somehow, the Chinese had found a way to bind them and use in the missile to get greater fuel capacity, increasing the range. The DRDO scientists not only decoded the binding agent polymer matrix that makes the highly volatile fuel stable, but also improvised upon the structure. DRDO identified the stabilizer and synthesized the binder to make a fuel combination that outmatches not only Chinese PL15 but also many weapons in the NATO inventory.

Now, the fuel is powering India’s Astra Mk1, increasing its range to around 160 kms, while the Astra Mk2 will have a range of around 250 kms. Then comes the Astra Mk3 or Gandiva with a range of over 350 km. The remaining integrations are likely to be completed by 2027. The Mk2 integration with SU-30 has been completed and is pending with LCA Mk1A. With this, the Indian Air Force can now hit targets inside Pakistan in areas like Multan, Jaffarabad, Lahor or Karachi and that too, without crossing the LoC.