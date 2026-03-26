China-bound tanker turns to India – Iran cooking gas returns after years

New Delhi: India is set to receive cooking gas from Iran after several years, as a China-bound LPG tanker suddenly changed course and headed toward the Indian coast. The development comes at a time when supply disruptions because of the US-Israel and Iran war have pushed New Delhi to explore every available energy source.

According to trade data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and industry sources cited by Reuters, India has purchased its first liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cargo from Iran since 2019. The move follows a temporary easing of US restrictions on Iranian oil and fuel exports.

Named Aurora, the tanker was initially heading toward China. The vessel is now expected to arrive at India’s western coast, with Mangaluru port emerging as the likely destination. The shipment comes as a change in India’s energy sourcing strategy after years of avoiding Iranian supplies due to sanctions pressure.

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The purchase comes during ongoing military confrontation in West Asia. The war has disrupted energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping route for oil and gas exports from the Middle East.

Countries across South Asia, including India, have felt the impact. Delays and uncertainty in LPG shipments have raised concerns about supply stability, especially as domestic demand continues to rise.

India stopped buying energy from Iran in 2019 because of US sanctions. The latest purchase indicates that New Delhi is now exploring flexible options to maintain supply security during uncertain times.

Cargo to be shared among three oil companies

The LPG cargo from Iran will be divided among India’s three major state-run oil companies, which are Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Industry sources say the cargo has been purchased through a trader, with payment likely to be made in Indian rupees. This arrangement could make future purchases easier if India decides to source more LPG from Iran.

Sources also indicate that India is exploring additional cargoes from Iran as it looks to stabilise supplies.

At the same time, government officials have expressed caution. Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha stated during a press briefing that there was no official confirmation of a loaded cargo from Iran.

India faces tight LPG supply situation

India is the world’s largest LPG importer, and recent developments in West Asia have created one of the tightest supply situations in decades. The government has already taken steps to manage demand and ensure households do not face shortages.

One of the measures includes reducing LPG supply to industries so that domestic consumers are protected.

India consumed about 33.15 million metric tonnes of LPG last year. Around 60 percent of that demand was met through imports, with nearly 90 percent of those imports coming from the Middle East.

This heavy dependence makes supply disruptions in the region particularly sensitive for India.

Tankers being redirected and rescued

India has also been working to move its LPG shipments out of the Strait of Hormuz. Four tankers (Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant) have already been moved out of the affected zone.

In addition, India has begun loading LPG onto empty vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf. The move is aimed at accelerating supplies and reducing delays.