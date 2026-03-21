100 cups a day? The viral & shocking reason a Chinese cafe stopped selling this viral 'urine-boiled' egg coffee

A Chinese cafe is removing a new drink from its menu after it was targeted by an online backlash due to its main ingredient: an egg that has been boiled in the urine of a child. The bizarre version of an Americano used a local delicacy, which provided an unusual twist from the traditional way in which people prepare coffee. This was too disgusting for a digital audience in today's society.

Egg Americano made from boiled child urine - 300 Rupees

The drink cost 28 yuan (about 300 rupees) for a regular coffee with a roasted boiled egg made from child urine on top. The South China Morning Post reported that the cafe initially stated the drink was very popular, selling 100 or more cups of coffee per day on weekends until this controversy gained attention.

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According to an employee, the unique way to make the drink involves roasting the eggs before putting them on top of the coffee so they would be firm and crispy, and customers had the option to eat the eggs as a separate snack or to mix them into the drink for flavour.

Medically used food for centuries

Although mixing child urine boiled eggs with coffee seems really odd to someone not from that part of China, child urine eggs (tongzi dan) are a long-standing specialty of the town of Dongyang, which comes from the province of Zhejiang. This boiling the egg in child urine technique dates back to the Song Dynasty (960 to 1279).

According to local folklore, the tradition started when a general found that the villagers were boiling eggs in urine and thought they would provide medicinal benefits. This belief is still common today and there are many locals who believe that the urine of a boy younger than 10 will:

1. Prevent exhaustion during the spring.

2. Prevent heat stroke during the summer.

3. Provide relief from leg pain and improve blood circulation.

Despite its cultural significance, some modern medical professionals are speaking out strongly against this practice. For example, Huang Jian, a nephrologist from Jinhua Municipal Central Hospital, warned people against eating these eggs, stating that there are no scientific studies that support such a claim.

"Urine is human waste that has no health benefit," Huang told reporters, adding that the body purposefully dumps these materials through urination for a reason.

Social media backlash caused trend to crumble

The traditional drink called "urine coffee" became famous for the wrong reasons when process videos began to spread on platforms such as Weibo showing how it was made. In addition, others who live in China started posting about their discomfort using this new ingredient, which is a product of the fusion generation.

"How can you guarantee these eggs are safe to eat?” asked one sceptical person.

"I'm from China, but I've never eaten them. They seem very scary," said another person.

Due to the increased pressure and concern regarding food safety, the cafe has officially closed (the "urine cafe").

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