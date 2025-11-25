China Denies Harassment Claim After Woman Says She Was Told ‘Arunachal Pradesh Is Chinese Territory’ At Shanghai Airport

A matter that has drawn widespread attention in India has now prompted a response from China. Indian national Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, alleged on Monday that she faced harassment from Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport. According to her, the officials questioned her Indian citizenship and even claimed that “Arunachal is not part of India.” In response, China on Tuesday rejected the allegations, stating that “the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected and no compulsory measures were taken against her.”

After the incident came to light, India issued a strong demarche to the Chinese side, both at the Embassy in New Delhi and the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, over the incident.

Earlier, the Indian national, Wangjom Thongdok, had narrated her "long ordeal" and stated that she faced harassment from Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport, who "mocked and raised questions" over her Indian citizenship and noted that her 18-hour ordeal came to an end with the help of officials from India's missions in Shanghai and Beijing.

China's Response To Harassment Allegation

Responding to queries on the incident during a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning again repeated Beijing's stance, which has always been categorically rejected by India. She also said there was no so-called "detaining" or "harassing" by the Chinese authorities.

According to the news agency ANI, Mao Ning said, "Zangnan is China's territory. The Chinese side has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' illegally set up by India. On the individual case you mentioned, according to what we've learned, during the entire time, China's border inspection authorities carried out checks procedures in accordance with laws and regulations, the law enforcement was impartial and non-abusive, the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected, no compulsory measures were taken on her, and there was no so-called 'detaining' or 'harassing'."

"The airline provided her with resting facilities and meals. For anything more specific, I'd refer you to competent authorities," she added.

India's Strong Response

ANI reported, citing sources, that India had already issued a strong demarche over the incident and the Consulate in Shanghai also took up the matter locally and extended assistance to the stranded passenger.

It was stressed that the passenger had been detained on ludicrous grounds. Arunachal Pradesh is indisputably Indian territory and its residents are perfectly entitled to hold and travel with Indian passports.

It was also highlighted that the actions of the Chinese authorities are in contravention of the Chicago and Montreal Conventions relating to civil aviation.

"A strong démarche was made with the Chinese side, in Beijing and in Delhi, on the same day the incident took place. Our Consulate in Shanghai also took up the matter locally and extended fullest assistance to the stranded passenger," sources told ANI.

Arunachal Woman's Allegations Against Airlines

Prema Thongdok had also alleged "humiliating, questionable behaviour" from the staff of China Eastern Airlines. She claimed that Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport declared her Indian passport invalid and delayed her travel to Japan.

"When I tried to question them and ask them what the issue was, they said, 'Arunachal is not part of India' and started mocking and laughing and saying things like 'you should apply for the Chinese passport, you're Chinese, you're not Indian," Thongdok told ANI.

Thongdok said she is an Indian citizen residing in the United Kingdom for about 14 years and was travelling from London to Japan via a transit in Shanghai.

"One of the officials from the Chinese immigration came over and singled me out of the queue. I asked her what was happening, and she went on to say, 'Arunachal- not India, China-China, your visa is not acceptable. Your passport is invalid'... When I tried to question them and ask them what the issue was, they said, 'Arunachal is not part of India' and started mocking and laughing and saying things like 'you should apply for the Chinese passport, you're Chinese, you're not Indian'... I have transited through Shanghai in the past with no issues at all," she added.

"I called up the Shanghai and Beijing Indian embassies. Within an hour, the Indian officials came to the airport, got me some food and spoke through the issues with them and helped me get out of the country. A very long ordeal, 18 hours, but glad that I'm out of there. I had my Indian passport, which is a valid document...," she added.

India-China Ties

The incident has come amid what is being seen as an upturn in ties between India and China following interactions among the two countries' senior leaders.

Notably, India has firmly and more than once rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying the northeastern state is, and will always remain, an integral and inalienable part of India.

(with ANI inputs)