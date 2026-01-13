China Fact-Checked: Indian Army Reaffirms Ownership Of Shaksgam Valley, Rejects Beijing’s Claim

India-China Ties: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday asserted that India considers the China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 illegal and thus does not approve of the activity in the Shaksgam Valley. This comes as Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday rejected India's claim to the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Shaksgam Valley borders Xinjiang Provinceof the People's Republic of China (PRC) to the north, the Northern Areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to the south and west, and the Siachen Glacier region to the east.

Speaking at the annual press conference of the Indian Army, Dwivedi said, "As far as the Shaksgam Valley is concerned, India considers the 1963 agreement between Pakistan and China as illegal. Therefore, any activity in the Shaksgam Valley is concerned, we do not approve of it. And in these terms, MEA has already issued the statement. Therefore, the joint statement that has been issued in China, what I understand about the CPEC 2.0, we do not accept it, and we consider it an illegal action being carried out by the two nations."

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi says, "As far as the Shaksgam Valley is concerned, India considers the 1963 agreement between Pakistan and China as illegal. Therefore, any activity in the Shaksgam Valley is concerned, we do not approve of it. And in… pic.twitter.com/LNVa1k9lVr — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2026

What Did China Claim?

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning reportedly claimed that the territory belongs to China.

"The territory you mentioned belongs to China. It's fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory," Mao said when asked about border issues and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The spokesperson further said that China and Pakistan had signed a boundary agreement in the 1960s and demarcated borders between the two countries and that the settlement was an exercise of the rights of two sovereign states.

ANI reported, citing Global Times, that the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson further said the CPEC is an economic cooperation project intended to promote local economic and social development and improve people's livelihoods.

Mao stated that the border agreement between China and Pakistan, and the CPEC, do not affect China's position on the Kashmir issue.

MEA's Reply To Shaksgam Valley Issue

Earlier, India had firmly rejected China's infrastructure buildup through the CPEC in the Shaksgam Valley, terming it "illegal and invalid", while noting that the region is an "integral and inalienable part" of India.

During a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has never recognised the "so-called" China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 or the "so-called" CPEC.

He also emphasised that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India.

(with ANI inputs)