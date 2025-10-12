The US-China trade war took a sharp turn toward full-blown economic confrontation on Sunday after Beijing issued a blistering response to President Trump's threat of imposing a crushing 100% tariff on Chinese goods, warning that Washington's "threatening high tariffs at every turn" is pushing the world's two largest economies toward a point of no return.

China's Ministry of Commerce didn't mince words: "We do not want to fight, but we are not afraid to fight."

Beijing Accuses Washington Of 'Severely Harming' Relations

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"These actions have severely harmed China's interests and seriously undermined the atmosphere of the economic and trade talks between the two sides," a spokesperson for Beijing's Ministry of Commerce said in a strongly worded statement published online Sunday.

The statement represents China's first official response to Trump's announcement Friday that the United States would impose a 100% tariff on all Chinese goods starting November 1, effectively doubling the cost of Chinese imports overnight in retaliation for Beijing's sweeping export controls on rare earth elements.

'Double Standards' Accusation Flies

Beijing didn't just defend its rare earth restrictions; it went on the offensive, accusing the United States of hypocrisy.

"The relevant US statement is a typical example of 'double standards'," an unnamed Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said, pointing to what China sees as Washington's own protectionist measures and export controls on advanced semiconductors to China.

Both nations are weaponizing their respective economic advantages, the US in advanced chips, China in critical minerals, while accusing the other of unfair trade practices.

ALSO READ: Trump Announces 100% Tariff On China Over Rare Earth Restrictions: What This Means For You

China's Warning: Wrong Approach

"Threatening high tariffs at every turn is not the right approach to engaging with China," the commerce ministry stated, signaling Beijing's frustration with what it views as Trump's confrontational negotiating style.

The statement suggests China believes dialogue remains possible but warned that America's approach of economic coercion won't force Beijing into submission.

What Triggered This Escalation

The current crisis began when China announced unprecedented export restrictions on rare earth elements, critical minerals used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, expanding its control list and extending curbs to production technologies. China controls roughly 90% of global rare earth processing, giving it enormous leverage.

Trump responded by announcing the 100% tariff and export controls on "all critical software," calling China's rare earth move "absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace."

Beijing had earlier stated the rare earth restrictions were necessary to "safeguard national security and interests," language that mirrors Washington's own justification for restricting semiconductor exports to China.