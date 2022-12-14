'China grabbed our land in Ladakh and Arunachal, BJP should answer': Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti while criticizing the BJP govt said the recent tension between India and China on the border in Arunachal Pradesh is “a very sorry state of affairs” saying it was unfortunate that the BJP was doing nothing about it and even our soldiers were stopped from retaliation.

Mehbooba Mufti said, "China has occupied our land in Ladakh. They have also occupied land in Arunachal Pradesh, as per the statement by a BJP MP. The Chinese army has beaten our soldiers But, unfortunately, the BJP is doing nothing about it and instead of reacting to this they (BJP) stopped our soldiers from reacting to the Chinese aggression."

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti further said that while the government has no answer to China occupying our land, here in Jammu and Kashmir government is taking away the land allotted on lease to the local people. Mufti said, "BJP government do not trust the people of J&K and want to keep them under surveillance, especially our youth. They want to keep a record of what the youth say, think, or do. They have created an atmosphere of violence and fear in Valley. They want to suffocate the people here with an iron fist."

On the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s participation is a good decision because Rahul Gandhi wants to recover that India which we have acceded. “Rahul wants to unite that India to which the J&K have acceded, a secular India which BJP is trying to destroy. Mufti said as far as the PDP's participation in this Yatra is concerned, when the Yatra enters Jammu Kashmir, you will get to know it,” she said.