China hindered India’s normal patrolling patterns at Line of Actual Control: MEA

China has hindered the normal patrolling patterns followed by India at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday

Speaking on the matter, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that had undertaken activity across the LAC in the Western Sector or the Sikkim sector is not accurate, adding that troops are committed to India's sovereignty and security.

"Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and abide by it scrupulously. It was the Chinese side that recently undertook activity hindering India’s normal patrolling patterns," he said.

He added that all the Indian activities are entirely on the Indian side of the LAC. The Indian side has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, he also added. At the same time, we are deeply committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and security, Srivastava added.

"The Indian troops strictly follow the procedures laid down in various bilateral agreements and protocols to resolve any situations which may arise due to difference in perception of LAC. The two sides have established mechanisms to resolve such situations peacefully through dialogue. Both sides remain engaged with each other to address any immediate issues," said the MEA spokesperson.

In accordance with the consensus reached in Chennai, Indian side remains firmly committed to work for the common objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas, added the MEA spokesperson. This is an essential prerequisite to the further development of Indian-China bilateral relations, he added.