/China joins BRICS nations in strong condemnation of Pahalgam terrorist attack

BRICS leaders have strongly condemned the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured, reaffirming their commitment to a policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism, on Saturday during the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi.
The condemnation was included in the New Delhi Declaration 2026. The declaration was signed by all BRICS members, including China.
The leaders reiterated their resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and the provision of safe havens.
“We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” the joint declaration said.
The deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, saw Pakistan-backed terrorists target tourists after identifying their religion, killing 26 people in one of the most brutal attacks on civilians in recent years.
The BRICS leaders also stressed that terrorism must not be linked to any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group. They called for everyone involved in terrorist activities or providing support to terrorists to be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.
“We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law. We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism,” the declaration said.
The declaration further underlined that States have the primary responsibility for combating terrorism. The leaders said global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must comply with international law and be consistent with the UN Charter, relevant international conventions and protocols, as well as international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, wherever applicable.
The BRICS leaders welcomed the work of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five Subgroups, which operate under the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG Position Paper. They also called for deeper cooperation among BRICS countries on counter-terrorism.
The leaders called for the early finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework. They also stressed the need for concerted action against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities.
The declaration highlighted the need to counter extremism and radicalisation, particularly among younger generations. It also called for greater cooperation between BRICS countries and their competent authorities, including through the sharing of best practices.
On terror financing, the leaders expressed serious concern over activities that could undermine economic stability, sustainable development and the integrity of the international financial system.
“We recognize that these activities, including the illicit use of virtual assets and violations of domestic regulatory frameworks, may adversely affect economic stability, sustainable development and the integrity of the international financial system,” the declaration said.
The BRICS leaders also raised concerns over the growing spread of organised scam networks, including cross-border fraud operations and so-called scam compounds, which exploit digital technologies, payment systems and people in vulnerable situations.
(with IANS inputs)
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