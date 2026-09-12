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China joins BRICS nations in strong condemnation of Pahalgam terrorist attack

The bloc called for deeper cooperation among BRICS countries on counter-terrorism. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
China joins BRICS nations in strong condemnation of Pahalgam terrorist attack
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (IANS)

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China joins BRICS nations in strong condemnation of Pahalgam terrorist attack
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