/China objects to India naming 27 sites in Arunachal Pradesh, calls move ‘illegal, null, void’

China has strongly objected to India’s formal announcement of names for 27 geographical sites and features in Arunachal Pradesh, calling the move “illegal, null and void,” saying it cannot change Beijing’s claim over the region.
In a statement on Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry said India’s attempt to replace names that have long been used by China was unacceptable.
“Zangnan region is China’s territory. China does not recognize the so-called “Arunachal Pradesh” illegally set up by India. India’s move of attempting to replace names long been used by China with its so-called “standard names” is illegal, null and void. Still less will it change the fact that Zangnan region belongs to China,” said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China as per Bloomberg report.
China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as “Zangnan”. India, however, maintains its own position on the territory and has repeatedly rejected China’s attempts to rename places in the region.
The statement follows an announcement by the Indian government on Friday that 27 geographical sites and features across Arunachal Pradesh had been officially standardised on Survey of India maps.
The Union government said the locations were identified in consultation with the Arunachal Pradesh government and that the move was aimed at improving public awareness and ensuring accurate recognition of the places.
The 27 locations include 21 land areas, four mountain passes, one lake and one monument.
The land areas include Longju, Maja, Bisa, Bara Kundun, Chhota Kundun, Dhan Bari, Pritnagar, Buddhamandir, Jairampur, Teritnagar, Ramnagar, Jaswant Garh, Sagar, Padma, Jyotinagar, Baisakhi, Chhota Ropuk, Bara Ropuk, Shivaji Nagar, Sunpura and Kamlang Nagar.
The four passes are Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La and Thag La. The list also includes Sambho Sarovar and the Sher-e-Thapa Memorial.
The cartographic update comes amid recent social media reports alleging a Chinese incursion into Arunachal Pradesh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday denied the reports, saying he would speak to local residents and the Indian Army to verify the claims.
“We don’t think there was an incursion as the Indian Army personnel are deployed and maintaining the territory. I have also urged the local tribes; I will hear them and also talk to the army,” Khandu told reporters.
Last month, state Home Minister Mama Natung also dismissed reports of Chinese encroachment as “just rumours” and urged the media to verify such claims before publishing them.
“There is no Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh,” Natung said, adding that Indian soldiers were deployed along the border around the clock.
The Indian Army had also rejected similar reports in June, calling claims of recent Chinese encroachment and the setting up of PLA camps in Arunachal Pradesh “incorrect and without basis”.
(with agencies input)
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