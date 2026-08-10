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  • /China objects to India naming 27 sites in Arunachal Pradesh, calls move ‘illegal, null, void’

China objects to India naming 27 sites in Arunachal Pradesh, calls move ‘illegal, null, void’

India on Friday that 27 geographical sites and features across Arunachal Pradesh had been officially standardised on Survey of India maps.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
China objects to India naming 27 sites in Arunachal Pradesh, calls move ‘illegal, null, void’
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China last year during the SCO Summit. (IANS)

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