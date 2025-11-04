China Offers To Help India Fight Delhi’s Toxic Air As Pollution Levels Cross ‘Severe’ Mark

As Delhi and its surrounding regions continue to choke under a thick layer of smog, China has extended an offer to assist India in tackling its persistent air pollution crisis. Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “China once struggled with severe smog, too. We stand ready to share our journey toward blue ones — and believe India will get there soon.”

The statement comes amid rapidly deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has surged well past 400 in several areas — a level classified as “severe” by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) data, pollution levels spiked across major urban pockets on Monday.

In Delhi, Alipur recorded an AQI of 420, Anand Vihar 403, and Ashok Vihar 370, while Bawana and Burari Crossing were close behind at 390-plus.

In Noida, Sector 125 registered 345, Sector 116 357, and Sector 62 323 — all in the “very poor” category.

The situation in Ghaziabad was even worse, with Loni hitting 420, Vasundhara 389, Sanjay Nagar 360, and Indirapuram 334.

Experts warn that sustained exposure to such high pollution levels can trigger respiratory illnesses, throat and eye irritation, and aggravate chronic asthma and lung diseases. Children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions have been advised to stay indoors, especially during early morning and evening hours.

China’s offer to assist India draws attention to Beijing’s own experience in battling air pollution. Over the past decade, China implemented aggressive measures — including shifting industries, restricting vehicular emissions, and expanding clean energy use — which helped dramatically reduce smog levels in cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

Experts note that while India and China face similar urban pollution challenges, collaboration on clean air technologies, data exchange, and emission-control strategies could benefit both nations.

However, some analysts also see the statement as a symbolic diplomatic gesture, coming at a time when bilateral relations remain tense. “Beijing’s message combines soft diplomacy with environmental leadership,” said a senior South Asia observer. “But there’s also a subtle reminder that China managed to control smog, while Delhi still struggles each winter.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that temperatures across Delhi-NCR will drop gradually over the next few days, which could worsen pollution due to lower wind speeds. Between November 4 and 9, Noida’s maximum temperature is expected to decline from 29°C to 27°C, while the minimum may dip from 19°C to 15°C.

Light drizzle is expected in parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday or Wednesday, which may temporarily improve air quality. Officials said a change in wind direction later in the week could also help disperse pollutants.

On Monday, Delhi’s maximum temperature reached 31.5°C (one degree above normal), while the minimum settled at 17.2°C (two degrees below normal). From Thursday onwards, stronger northwesterly winds are likely to bring slight relief.

As pollution levels remain critical, doctors and environmental experts continue urging residents to limit outdoor exposure, use N95 masks, and install air purifiers indoors.

For now, while China’s offer sparks discussion about regional cooperation on air quality, Delhiites continue to struggle for every breath — waiting for the winds, and perhaps policy, to finally turn in their favor. (With IANS Inputs)