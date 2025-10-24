China & Pakistan Face Instant Doom? Indian Army To Acquire Javelin Missiles That Made Ukraine A Graveyard Of Russian

Washington/New Delhi: After Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has moved to enhance its combat capabilities by acquiring the Javelin anti-tank missile system from the United States. Through an emergency procurement process, the Army is acquiring 12 Javelin launchers and 104 missiles. Officials say this move will boost infantry’s anti-armor and short-range strike power.

India is also seeking permission from the United States to manufacture these missiles domestically. The plan aligns with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, allowing it to produce the highly effective missiles on its own soil.

This missile has already proven its lethal power globally. In Ukraine, Russian T-72 and T-90 tanks fell before Javelins, creating literal tank graveyards. The missile sees active use by several armies worldwide, including Ukraine.

The FGM-148 Javelin is a joint product of American defense giants Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. It is among the most advanced shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles in the world, classified as a third-generation top-attack system. It strikes targets from above, aiming precisely at the weakest armoured sections. Its soft-launch design allows operations from bunkers or buildings. The system includes a disposable missile tube and a reusable command launch unit, enabling rapid deployment.

Experts highlight its effectiveness against China and Pakistan. The missile can be deployed at brigade or company level, especially in areas where heavy weapons are impractical, such as narrow valleys, high-altitude regions or rugged terrain. Its high precision and lethal impact make it a formidable weapon. With Javelins, India’s rapid strike units can attack swiftly and decisively.

Defense strategists describe shoulder-fired missiles like the Javelin as crucial supplements to heavier anti-tank systems. They provide commanders with portable and versatile options for close-range strikes. If the United States approves co-production in India, the country will join a select group of nations licensed to manufacture the missile. India will also receive training from Washington on the missile’s operation.

During a recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, joint production of Javelin missiles was discussed. India faces armoured threats on two fronts, China and Pakistan, where enemy tanks remain a major challenge for the Army. The addition of the Javelin system could tip the balance in India’s favour, enhancing the Army’s rapid strike and anti-armor capabilities.