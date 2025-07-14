China-Pakistan 'Swarm Drone' Raises New Challenge To India - Check What Expert Says

A few months ago, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor and carried out strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. According to media reports, China assisted Pakistan on multiple levels. Indian military officials have confirmed that Pakistan received support from China at the time of tension between India and Pakistan.

The operation saw extensive use of drones, and now both close allies including China and Pakistan are reportedly preparing a major drone-related strategy against India.

As per the NBT reports, Indian experts have warned that China and Pakistan are jointly developing swarm drones specifically aimed at undermining India’s air defence systems.

As per a report by IDRW, Indian defence analyst Saurav Jha has revealed that China and Pakistan are collaboratively developing high-altitude drones intended to bypass and weaken India’s air defence systems. According to the media reports, these drones are capable of flying beyond the reach of conventional anti-aircraft guns, making them especially dangerous.

How This Will Affect India

The development of high-altitude swarm drones by China and Pakistan is raising a serious strategic challenge for India. According to the NBT reports citing experts, these drones are designed to fly beyond the reach of conventional anti-aircraft guns like the L70. The primary objective of these drones is to exhaust India’s air defence (AD) missile stockpile before launching cruise missiles (CM) and ballistic missiles (BM).

This strategy is intended to deplete India’s air defense missile reserves, thereby exposing the country to follow-up attacks using cruise and ballistic missiles. The overall impact could severely strain India’s layered air defence network, diminishing its capacity to respond effectively to a coordinated, multi-phase aerial offensive.