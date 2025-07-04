BIG REVELATION: China Provided Live Intel, Turkey Drones To Pakistan During Operation Sindoor | VIDEO
India's Deputy COAS Lt Gen Rahul R Singh revealed China provided live intel and Turkey supplied drones to Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor.'
China provided "all possible support," including live operational updates, to Pakistan during India's recent "Operation Sindoor," while Turkey also played a crucial role, Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), revealed on Friday. Speaking at the 'New Age Military Technologies' event organised by FICCI, Lt Gen Singh underscored the complex dynamics faced by India during the precision strikes against terror infrastructure.
#BigNews : ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर उप सेना प्रमुख राहुल आर. सिंह का बहुत बड़ा खुलासा, 'हमने एक साथ 3 देशों को हराया, पाक-चीन तुर्किए, पाक में मौजूद थे तुर्किए के ड्रोन पायलट'#IndianArmy #OperationSindoor | #ZeeNews @akhileshanandd pic.twitter.com/Hr1X9PCsVC— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 4, 2025
