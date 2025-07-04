Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2926555https://zeenews.india.com/india/china-provided-live-intel-turkey-drones-to-pakistan-during-operation-sindoor-2926555.html
NewsIndia
BSF OPERATION SINDOOR

BIG REVELATION: China Provided Live Intel, Turkey Drones To Pakistan During Operation Sindoor | VIDEO

India's Deputy COAS Lt Gen Rahul R Singh revealed China provided live intel and Turkey supplied drones to Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor.'

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BIG REVELATION: China Provided Live Intel, Turkey Drones To Pakistan During Operation Sindoor | VIDEO Operation Sindoor conducted by India

China provided "all possible support," including live operational updates, to Pakistan during India's recent "Operation Sindoor," while Turkey also played a crucial role, Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), revealed on Friday. Speaking at the 'New Age Military Technologies' event organised by FICCI, Lt Gen Singh underscored the complex dynamics faced by India during the precision strikes against terror infrastructure.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK