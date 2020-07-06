China pulls back troops from LAC by 1.5 km; tents, structures removed: Sources

New Delhi: In a major development at the Line of Action Control (LAC), China on Monday (July 6) pulled back its troops and vehicles and by almost 1.5 kilometres back at three friction points — Galwan, Hot Springs and Gogra.

Army sources said that disengagement with PLA, as agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, has started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting. According to reports, Chinese's PLA was seen removing their tents and structures at Patrolling Point 14. Rearward movement of vehicles of the PLA was also seen at General area Galwan, Hotsprings and Gogra Post, official sources added.

Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area. The Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution, Army sources informed.

In the last round of military talks held between the two-nation at Chushul sector on the Indian side of the LAC, India has reiterated its demand for the pullback of Chinese troops from several friction site along the LAC.

India had asked the Chinese side to return to pre-May 4 military positions along the LAC.

At least three rounds of Corps Commander talks were held between the two in an attempt to de-escalate tension in eastern Ladakh and finalise modalities for disengagement of troops from the sensitive region. The tension between the two sides at LAC escalated after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15-16 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Galwan.