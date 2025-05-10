China Reaffirms Support For Pakistan's Sovereignty Amid Regional Tensions
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed support for Pakistan's sovereignty in a call with Ishaq Dar, addressing rising South Asia tensions after the Pahalgam attack.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to stand by Pakistan in safeguarding its "sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence," according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office.
