INDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONS

China Reaffirms Support For Pakistan's Sovereignty Amid Regional Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed support for Pakistan's sovereignty in a call with Ishaq Dar, addressing rising South Asia tensions after the Pahalgam attack. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 10:49 PM IST|Source:
China Reaffirms Support For Pakistan's Sovereignty Amid Regional Tensions Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (IANS)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to stand by Pakistan in safeguarding its "sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence," according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office.

 

