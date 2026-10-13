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‘Denial won’t alter facts’: India reaffirms Ladakh sovereignty, dismisses Chinese objections

The 28 locations identified by the Centre include geographical features with names drawn from different historical, cultural and geographical references.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
‘Denial won’t alter facts’: India reaffirms Ladakh sovereignty, dismisses Chinese objections
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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