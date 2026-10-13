/‘Denial won’t alter facts’: India reaffirms Ladakh sovereignty, dismisses Chinese objections

India on Tuesday reiterated that Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of the country, rejecting China’s objections to the standardisation of names for 28 places and geographical features in the Union Territory.
Responding to media queries on remarks made by the Chinese side, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said no amount of denial by Beijing could alter the established fact that Ladakh is Indian territory.
Referring to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ press release, Jaiswal said the announcement was self-explanatory. He noted that the 28 places and geographical features in Ladakh had been assigned standard names for inclusion on the official maps of the Survey of India in consultation with the Union Territory administration and local stakeholders.
He added that the formal identification of these locations on Survey of India maps was intended to ensure their accurate recognition and improve public awareness.
Our response to media queries regarding comments made by the Chinese side on Ladakh. https://t.co/guiOKfNImD https://t.co/V1tk6dkIKH— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 13, 2026
China on Tuesday rejected India’s decision to standardise the names of 28 places and geographical features in Ladakh for inclusion on official maps, reiterating its opposition to the Union Territory’s establishment and asserting that the disputed areas in the western sector of the China-India boundary belong to Beijing.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, while responding to a question about India’s announcement that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had identified 28 places in Ladakh for formal inclusion on official maps said, “ China has never recognized the so-called “Union Territory of Ladakh” unilaterally and illegally established by India and firmly opposes India’s announcement of so-called standard names.”
She also opposed the announcement of standardised names, describing the move as illegal and invalid.
According to China’s state-run English-language newspaper Global Times, Mao said the decision could not change what Beijing regards as the status of the relevant areas in the western sector of the boundary.
Meanwhile, India’s position remains that Ladakh is an integral part of its territory, while China disputes India’s actions in areas it claims along the boundary.
On October 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the Centre, in consultation with the Union Territory administration of Ladakh, had identified 28 places and geographical features by standard names for inclusion on the official maps of the Survey of India (SoI).
The ministry said the exercise was intended to ensure the accurate recognition of the locations and improve public awareness of their names.
In its statement, the MHA said the Centre had identified the places and features within the Union Territory of Ladakh and formalised their names for representation on Survey of India maps.
“Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large,” the ministry said.
The list covers a range of geographical features, including mountain peaks, mountain ranges, passes, glaciers, valleys, rivers, lakes and land areas.
The standardisation exercise is intended to provide consistent references for these locations in official cartographic records. The inclusion of the names on government maps forms part of the process of maintaining uniform geographical nomenclature across official documents.
The 28 locations identified by the Centre include geographical features with names drawn from different historical, cultural and geographical references.
The list comprises Atisha Giri (Peak), Brangsa Land (Area), Chapchingal Pass (Pass), Kanishka Peak (Peak), Karun Pir (Mountain), Kuksel (Land Area), Martand Giri (Peak), Parpik (Glacier), Skamri Glacier (Glacier), Shachmirk Pass (Pass), Shkorga Valley (Valley), Zorawar Peak (Peak), Dehra Compass (Land Area) and Drak Karpo (Mountain).
The remaining locations are Gogra (Land Area), Jolmori (Mountain), Kumarayana Point (Land Area), Panglung (Land Area), Rinchen Zangpo (Peak), Sakyasri Giri (Peak), Guru Rinpoche (Lake), Shamal Lungpa (Land Area), Yangpa River (River), Hot Spring (Water Body), Marpa Lotsava Ri (Peak), Milarepa Kangri (Peak), Shiva Ri (Peak) and Maheshvara Ri (Peak).
The names cover different types of terrain across Ladakh, a high-altitude region of strategic importance that shares international boundaries. Their formal identification is intended to establish standard references for use in official maps and government records.
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