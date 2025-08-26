'China-Russia Ties 'Stable Source Of World Peace': Xi Jinping Declares Ahead Of SCO Summit

Ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, President Xi Jinping has hailed Beijing's ties with Russia as the "most stable, mature, and strategically significant" among major world powers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 03:49 PM IST | Source: Bureau