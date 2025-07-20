China’s $167 Billion Mega Dam Project on Brahmaputra in Tibet Kicks Off — How Could It Affect India?

China on Saturday officially kicked off the construction on a mega dam project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo, upper reaches of the Brahmaputra River in Tibet. The project has reportedly sparked concerns in nations including India and Bangladesh, which are the downstream countries.

After China had announced its plans to build a mega dam on the Brahmaputra River, India voiced its concerns with Beijing last year, including “the need for transparency and consultation” with the nations that lie downstream.

China Dam’s Affects On India

The government of China has insisted that the project aims to deliver electricity for external consumption and address local demand in Xizang. However, the construction of the dam could harm the downstream nations of the Brahmpautra.

India has reportedly been carefully monitoring the developments relating to the Brahmaputra River, including China’s plans to develop hydropower projects. Moreover, New Delhi has also taken necessary measures to protect the nation’s and citizens' interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people residing in downstream areas.

According to a report by India Today, with an investment of billions of dollars, the project is expected to generate over 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

According to the report, the project's hydropower station will be built at a significant gorge in the Himalayas, specifically where the Brahmaputra River makes a U-turn before entering Arunachal Pradesh and subsequently flowing into Bangladesh.

Thus, the project has raised concerns in India and Bangladesh.

India’s Concerns On Dam Construction

The concerns of India regarding the construction of the dam were also raised during the visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Beijing for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism between both countries on January 26 and 27.

Fast forward to July 2025, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and discussed the trajectory of India-China bilateral relations. During the talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the EAM emphasised a long-term approach to resolving bilateral issues.

Groundbreaking Ceremony

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the groundbreaking ceremony and announced the official start of the Yarlung Zangbo River Lower Reaches Hydropower Project in the Tibet region.

Responsible persons from relevant departments of the central and state organs, relevant central enterprises, members of the expert advisory committee for the construction of the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River hydropower project, project research, testing and construction units, and local people's representatives attended the groundbreaking ceremony, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to IANS, the state-owned press agency reported that the project mainly adopts the development method of straightening the bends and diverting water through tunnels, and builds five cascade power stations with a total investment of about 1.2 trillion yuan, which is about 167.8 billion US dollars.

India’s Bridge Over Brahmaputra River

According to ANI, the Indian Railways sanctioned the construction of the Second Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Saraighat over the Brahmaputra River, under the doubling project of the Agthori-Kamakhya railway line in Assam.

The project, approved under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), is estimated to cost Rs. 1,473.77 crore and is targeted for completion by December 2029. The bridge will cover a total length of 7.062 km between Agthori and Kamakhya stations, and will feature a 1.3 km-long steel composite girder over the Brahmaputra.

