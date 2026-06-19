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China’s air force becomes world’s second strongest, overtakes Russia – where does India stand?

Open-source military aviation estimates suggest that the PLAAF has around 110 to 130 fighter formations, with a total fleet of roughly 2,000 to 2,500 combat aircraft.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
China’s air force becomes world’s second strongest, overtakes Russia – where does India stand?
Image Credit: (Photo: X/ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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