China’s Expanding Surveillance Footprint In Indian Ocean With 4th Spy Ship — And India’s Strategic Countermove

China’s growing maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is entering an assertive new phase. Accordign to reports, China has deployed a fourth so-called “research vessel” into the area, signaling a sustained interest in the oceanic spaces critical to India’s national security. The latest ship, Lan Hai 101, officially tasked with deep-sea aquaculture research, is currently en route to Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Shi Yan 6 is heading toward Mauritius, while Shen Hai Yi Hao and Lan Hai 201 have already commenced survey operations elsewhere in the region. Whether for seabed mapping, electronic intelligence (ELINT) collection, or dual-use scientific missions, these vessels form a coordinated presence across strategic chokepoints.

Four vessels. Three different destinations. One unmistakable message — China intends to be a resident maritime power in the Indian Ocean, not merely a visitor.

India Responds With Veiled Deterrence

India has not been passive in the face of this strategic encroachment. The Indian Navy has deployed its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, accompanied by the stealth frigate INS Udaygiri, to Sri Lanka — a significant move in both symbolism and capability.

The warships are participating in the International Fleet Review 2025 in Colombo, part of the Sri Lanka Navy’s 75th anniversary celebrations. The deployment marks the maiden overseas mission for both vessels — a carefully calibrated signal of India’s growing blue-water naval ambitions.

“This participation showcases India’s emphasis on peace, stability, and security in the IOR through enhanced cooperation and interoperability,” a naval official told IANS.

By projecting power through an Indian-built carrier battle component, New Delhi reinforces three strategic messages: India remains the primary security provider in the IOR.

Indigenous naval advancement is rapidly transforming India’s maritime posture. Engaging neighbors diplomatically is key to countering China’s influence.

Why Sri Lanka Matters

Sri Lanka sits at the maritime heart of the Indian Ocean — close to critical sea lanes and just off India’s southern coast. Its ports have increasingly become geopolitical battlegrounds. China’s past docking of the spy ship Yuan Wang 5 in Hambantota underscored this vulnerability.

This time, India’s presence comes first.

Surveillance or Strategy Setting?

Chinese survey ships have a well-documented pattern: Map seabeds for future submarine operations, Collect intelligence on military assets, Strengthen logistical access close to chokepoints.

Their arrival in clusters suggests coordinated military-scientific objectives — and timing aligned with major regional naval events is unlikely to be coincidence.

A New Strategic Competition at Sea

The Indian Ocean is no longer an uncontested backyard for India. As China deepens partnerships in Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and the wider IOR, strategic contestation is shifting from land borders to ocean expanses.

India’s naval diplomacy at Colombo reflects a proactive approach — meeting influence with influence, presence with presence.

The next decade will test whether India can retain strategic leadership in its maritime neighborhood while China steadily pushes for a foothold on waters vital to global trade and Indo-Pacific security.

For now, the message from both sides is clear: The Indian Ocean is becoming the newest arena of great-power competition — and neither Beijing nor New Delhi is backing down.