/China’s J-20 fighters near India border: Satellite images reveal Beijing’s stealth jet buildup

New Delhi: China has increased the deployment of its advanced J-20 ‘Mighty Dragon’ stealth fighter jets at airbases close to India, according to satellite images analysed by defence observers. The images show that Beijing has placed 11 J-20 aircraft at two airbases near India’s northern borders, as the Chinese Air Force is increasing the use of fifth-generation fighters.
A report by The War Zone said commercial satellite images showed 11 J-20 fighter jets deployed at two Chinese airbases in late June and early July. Seven of these aircraft were spotted at Hotan airbase in China’s Xinjiang region on July 9, while four others were seen at Damxung airbase near Lhasa in Tibet.
The Hotan airbase is located around 389 kilometres north-east of Leh and around 245 kilometres north-east of the Indian Air Force’s Daulat Beg Oldi airfield in eastern Ladakh. The satellite images of seven J-20s at the base reveal one of the largest visible deployments of the aircraft at a Chinese airbase.
The other location, Damxung airbase in the Lhasa region, is around 344 kilometres north-west of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to military experts, the deployment suggests China is using stealth aircraft more frequently from high-altitude bases.
They said the deployment of J-20 fighters at both Hotan and Damxung indicates that the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has developed the ability to operate fifth-generation aircraft from high-altitude bases near India as part of its regular military capability.
They added that the move appears to be part of routine operations rather than a one-time display of military strength.
They added that the Indian Air Force has to prepare for the possibility of facing stealth aircraft along the northern border. They emphasised the need to improve systems that can detect low-observable aircraft, strengthen integrated air defence networks and develop stronger long-range strike capabilities.
The J-20’s biggest advantage comes from its stealth design, which reduces its radar visibility and allows it to operate with a lower chance of early detection. The aircraft is built for air superiority missions and can carry advanced weapons internally to maintain its stealth profile.
India presently does not have an operational stealth fighter. The country’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is planned as the country’s first indigenous stealth fighter, is still in development and is expected to take years before entering squadron service.
China has added a large number of J-20 fighters to its fleet over the past few years. According to estimates cited in defence reports, Beijing had around 50 J-20 aircraft in 2019. By the end of 2022, the number had increased to around 200, with production increasing further in subsequent years.
Some estimates suggest that the country could have 300 to 500 J-20 fighters by the middle of 2026, depending on different assessments. The United Kingdom-based Royal United Services Institute has estimated that China could operate around 1,000 J-20 aircraft by 2030.
Experts said the country’s manufacturing capacity shows the scale of its aerospace industry.
A former Air Marshal said China’s ability to produce around 125 J-20 fighters annually points to the strength of its aerospace manufacturing network. He explained that maintaining such a production rate requires a well-established supply chain, reliable suppliers, strict quality control and a large pool of skilled professionals. He added that the country’s approach shows a long-term effort to build a strong aircraft manufacturing ecosystem.
He said China began a long-term effort to strengthen its air power after studying the lessons of modern conflicts, especially the first Gulf War. He said Beijing prepared a plan, built the required manpower and infrastructure and provided sustained support to develop its aviation capabilities as a national priority.
China’s increasing J-20 presence near India comes at a time when the Indian Air Force is working on modernising its fighter fleet. The IAF presently operates 36 French-made Rafale fighters, deployed in two squadrons at Ambala in Haryana and Hasimara in West Bengal.
The Indian Navy has ordered 26 Rafale Marine aircraft under a deal worth around $7.5 billion. The IAF is also in talks with the Dassault Aviation for the possible purchase of 114 additional Rafale fighters, a deal estimated to cost between $36 billion and $40 billion.
The IAF also operates more than 260 Russian-origin Su-30MKI fighters, which are planned for major upgrades. Along with these, older aircraft such as the Mirage 2000 and MiG-29 continue to form part of India’s fighter fleet.
Over the past decade, Chinese airbases close to India have seen increased activity involving the J-20. Earlier reports had shown J-20 aircraft at locations including Daocheng Yading Airport in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in 2016 and Shigatse airbase, located around 150 kilometres north of the Sikkim border, in 2024.
The latest satellite images from Hotan and Damxung indicate that China is placing greater emphasis on operating advanced fighters from high-altitude locations close to India’s northern borders, making air power modernisation a major priority for both sides.
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