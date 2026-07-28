Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /China’s J-20 fighters near India border: Satellite images reveal Beijing’s stealth jet buildup

China’s J-20 fighters near India border: Satellite images reveal Beijing’s stealth jet buildup

China is increasing its fifth-generation fighter presence at strategic locations near India. The move comes as both countries continue to strengthen their air capabilities along the Himalayan frontier.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 05:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 05:40 AM IST
China’s J-20 fighters near India border: Satellite images reveal Beijing’s stealth jet buildup
Image Credit: Satellite images show eight fighter jets at Hotan in Xinjiang. (Photo: Satellite image/2026 Vantor)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Horoscope today, July 28, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, stay focused on your own goals
Entertainment15 min ago
2
US Iran conflict1 hr ago
3
NEET Paper Leak Protests1 hr ago
4
US Iran conflict2 hrs ago
5
Paper Leak Cases in India2 hrs ago