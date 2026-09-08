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China’s missiles, Türkiye’s guns: Can Pakistan’s new air defense stop India’s BrahMos?

Pakistan is combining Chinese missiles with Turkish gun and counter-drone systems to strengthen its air base protection. The new layered setup is aimed at drones and other low-flying threats.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
China’s missiles, Türkiye’s guns: Can Pakistan’s new air defense stop India’s BrahMos?
Image Credit: (Photo: PAF)

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