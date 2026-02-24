China’s systems fail, India’s Sudarshan clears; Air Force to buy 5 new squadrons of S-400

New Delhi: As Chinese air defence systems continue to struggle in conflicts around the world, India is moving to strengthen its aerial defence capabilities. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon acquire five more S-400 ‘Sudarshan’ surface-to-air missile squadrons from Russia.

This strategic expansion comes after the success of the military offensive against Pakistan last year and shows India’s focus on strengthening deterrence on both its eastern and western frontiers.

Why is India buying five more S-400 squadrons from Russia?

The decision follows India’s achievements during the four-day military campaign. During the operation, the S-400 system successfully intercepted five to six Pakistani fighter jets and a high-value reconnaissance aircraft at distances exceeding 300 kilometres.

The interception of this reconnaissance aircraft set a new record for the longest operational strike by the IAF. The S-400 also neutralised incoming cruise and ballistic missiles fired by Pakistan. This demonstrated the system’s precision and reliability under combat conditions.

Did Chinese air defence systems fail in recent conflicts?

Reports suggest that Chinese-made systems have struggled in multiple operational scenarios. During the Operation Sindoor, Pakistan deployed the Chinese HQ-9 air defence system, which failed to prevent Indian aircraft and missiles from striking their intended targets.

Similar shortcomings were observed last month during US operations in Venezuela and in air campaigns against Iran, where HQ-9 systems could not deliver effective defence against incoming threats.

What’s status of India-Russia S-400 deal?

India and Russia signed an agreement in 2018 to acquire five S-400 squadrons. Three of these squadrons are already operational within the IAF.

New Delhi has requested Moscow to expedite the supply of the last two squadrons. In addition, the IAF is also planning to procure additional missiles to further strengthen its defence network, with procurement discussions presently underway and tenders expected soon.

Where will these new systems be deployed?

The Ministry of Defence is expected to approve the acquisition of the five additional squadrons in the near future. Security considerations indicate that the advanced systems will be deployed along India’s eastern and western borders to provide robust coverage against potential threats.

Is India developing its own long-range defence system?

India is accelerating the development of an indigenous long-range air defence system under Project Kusha. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is leading the initiative. Its goal is to reduce dependency on foreign systems while strengthening domestic capabilities.

The combination of additional deployments, modernisation and Project Kusha positions India to maintain a strong aerial deterrent.

The dual approach of foreign acquisition and indigenous development strengthens both long-term defence and India’s broader geopolitical posture.