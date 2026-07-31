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China’s Xi Jinping likely to make first India visit post-Galwan standoff for BRICS summit

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is also likely to travel to China. 

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
China’s Xi Jinping likely to make first India visit post-Galwan standoff for BRICS summit
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the SCO summit 2026 in Tianjin

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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China’s Xi Jinping likely to make first India visit post-Galwan standoff for BRICS summit
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