‘China Sitting In Our Territory Due To...’: 'Worried' Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Security Threats

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition on Monday launched a scathing attack at BJP-led Centre in the Lok Sabha claiming India’s dependence on products manufactured in China pose a major threat to national security. He criticized the government's policies, linking them to China's presence in India. He said 'Make in India' has failed, and the country is unwilling to produce. "I am worried that India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese once again," Gandhi added.

He alleged that China's presence inside Indian territory is a result of the failure of the 'Make in India' initiative. He claimed India is not producing enough, creating economic vulnerabilities. "India risks surrendering this revolution to China once again," he warned.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on January 31, cited the Army Chief's remarks on China's presence inside Indian territory.

"Our Chief of Army Staff has said the Chinese are inside our territory. This is a fact," he said.

He linked the situation to economic policies, stating, "The reason China is inside our territory is important... The reason China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed."

Gandhi further claimed that India's reluctance to produce was a key factor. "The reason China is sitting inside this country is because India is refusing to produce," he said.

Expressing concern, he added, "I am worried that India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese once again."

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on January 31, Rahul Gandhi criticized both UPA and NDA governments for failing to address unemployment. He said neither had provided a clear answer to the youth on job opportunities.

He acknowledged 'Make in India' as a good initiative but argued that the prime minister had "pretty much failed" in its implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during his remarks.