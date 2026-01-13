‘China Supported Pakistan...’: Congress Slams BJP Over Chinese Communist Party Leader

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday mounted a sharp attack on the BJP following a meeting between senior party leaders and a delegation from the Chinese Communist Party in New Delhi.

Flagging national security concerns, Shrinate alleged that China continued to assert territorial claims against India even as political engagement with Beijing was taking place in the national capital.

“China has claimed the Shaksgam Valley of Jammu and Kashmir as its own territory. For the past several days, construction is going on there in the name of CPEC. After Ladakh, how has China managed to intrude all the way here now?” Shrinate said in a post on X.

She added, “How is China showing such audacity? And meanwhile, BJP leaders are holding meetings with China’s Communist Party.”

She alleged that China is encroaching on Ladakh and settling villages in Arunachal and BJP leaders are meeting with the CCP leader.

“A meeting is taking place between BJP leaders and leaders of China's Communist Party. In Operation Sindoor, China supported Pakistan. Our brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan. China is sitting there having encroached in Ladakh. It is settling villages in Arunachal. And here, hugs are being exchanged,”she added.