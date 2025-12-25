Advertisement
NewsIndiaChina To Give 8 Submarines To Pakistan: India Fortifies Power With Unstoppable Nuclear Capable K-4 SLBM Having 3,500 Kms Strike Range
INDIAN NAVY

China To Give 8 Submarines To Pakistan: India Fortifies Power With Unstoppable Nuclear Capable K-4 SLBM Having 3,500 Kms Strike Range

Indian Navy's Deterrance Masterstroke: Indian Navy tested a major indigenous weapon K-4 —the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from its nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
Image: X

Indian Navy's Deterrance Masterstroke: China has long been bolstering Pakistan with defence deals to make it a pawn against India. According to a recent Pentagon strategic report, China and Pakistan have entered into an agreement involving eight submarines, of which four are scheduled to be delivered to the Pakistan Navy by December 2025. Pakistan has also received four advanced warships from China, along with Chinese-supplied anti-ship and ballistic missiles for these platforms. In return, Pakistan has reportedly allowed China to expand access to a naval facility near Gwadar, signalling Beijing’s intent to increase its military presence in the Arabian Sea. The report highlights that China is not only supplying advanced weaponry to Pakistan but is also steadily expanding its regional naval footprint.

India has been monitoring these developments and has improved its naval might over time. Recently, the Indian Navy tested a major indigenous weapon K-4 —the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from its nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant. The K-4 missile has a strike range of 3,500 kilometres, enabling it to hit targets across the entire length of Pakistan if launched from the Arabian Sea. This marks the third consecutive successful test of the K-4, indicating that the missile is now fully operational and ready for deployment within India’s submarine fleet.

Following BrahMos and Kalibr, the K-4 becomes the third missile system capable of being launched from Indian submarines, significantly enhancing India’s underwater strike capability.

With the successful K-4 test, India has effectively completed its nuclear triad, achieving the capability to launch missiles from land, air, sea, and underwater platforms. The K-4 missile is entirely indigenously developed, underscoring India’s growing self-reliance in strategic weapons technology.

The K-4 is a hypersonic missile, capable of travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. It can carry a payload of up to 2,000 kilograms, including conventional as well as nuclear warheads. Advanced materials used in its construction reduce radar detectability, making interception difficult. The missile employs satellite-based guidance, significantly improving accuracy and target-hit probability.

In parallel, India is also preparing to test longer-range variants of the K-series missiles, reflecting a sustained push to enhance naval strike capabilities. These developments come amid growing concerns over the expanding China–Pakistan naval partnership.

The Indian Navy has accelerated efforts to sharpen its strategic deterrence amid the China-Pakistan Naval axis. Alongside the K-series missiles, India is expected to begin testing long-range anti-ship missiles in early next year, aimed at maintaining naval superiority and ensuring maritime dominance over adversarial forces in the region.

