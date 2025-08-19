China To Resume Supply Of Fertilizers, Rare Earths Minerals To India

China has assured India that it will restart supplies of fertilisers, rare earth minerals, and tunnel boring machines (TBMs), a step viewed as part of the broader effort by both countries to normalise relations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 09:20 AM IST | Source: Bureau