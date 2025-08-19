China To Resume Supply Of Fertilizers, Rare Earths Minerals To India
China has assured India that it will restart supplies of fertilisers, rare earth minerals, and tunnel boring machines (TBMs), a step viewed as part of the broader effort by both countries to normalise relations.
