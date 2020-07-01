China trying to push two Tibetan nationals into India for alleged anti-India activities

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened tensions over border dispute after the Galwan Valley face-off in eastern Ladakh, China is now trying to infiltrate Tibetan nationals into India for subversive activities.

It has come to light that China has reportedly pushed two Tibetan nationals into India via Nepal for carrying out alleged anti-India activities.

One of these is a special agent of the People's Armed Police, an integral part of the Tibetan-Chinese Army People's Liberation Army.

Efforts are being made from the Chinese side to spread unrest along the border as well as in the interiors of India.

The second Tibetan national is believed to be having a close relationship with some highly influential people in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

They have been identified as Tashi and Dorji. Tashi is a resident of Taktse town in Tibet. He had later settled in Lhasa city, after which he joined the Second Regiment of the People's Armed Police and was sent to Chengdu for special training in the year 2017.

According to sources, by taking advantage of Dorji's connections, the Special Agent of the Chinese Army wants to widen its network in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim and furthermore spread the network of Chinese spies wherever there are monasteries.

Dorji is originally a resident of Torfi district in Tibet and was lodged in a Tibetan prison by the Chinese Army since 2015. Though the exact destination of the two Tibetan nationals and their final motive is not yet known, they are being interrogated for more leads.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clashes with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15-16.

While China has acknowledged casualties on their side, it has not specified the numbers. Beijing has not made any official statement on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army during the face-off with the Indian Army.

India, on its part, categorically rejected Beijing’s untenable claims regarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and said that it contradicts its earlier stand on the issue. The Minister of External Affairs claimed that since early May 2020, the Chinese side has been hindering India's normal, traditional patrolling pattern in the area.

“Since early May 2020, Chinese have been hindering India's normal patrolling pattern in the area. This resulted in face-off which was addressed by ground commanders. We don't accept the contention that India was unilaterally changing status quo, we were maintaining it,” the MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He also added that the “Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the LAC in all sectors of India-China border areas, including the GalwanValley. They abide by it scrupulously here, as they do elsewhere.”

The MEA Spokesperson also categorically rejected China’s claim that India was unilaterally changing the status quo. Taking further retaliatory steps, The Narendra Modi government on Monday imposed a ban on 59 Chinese mobile Apps.